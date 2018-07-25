Capstar Financial (CSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 million. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capstar Financial opened at $19.05 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 price target on Capstar Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

