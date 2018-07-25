CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 97,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 66.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 53,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $383,513.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,495.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.93, for a total value of $6,172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,633,003.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,187 shares of company stock valued at $72,937,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $194.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -176.10, a P/E/G ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

