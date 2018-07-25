CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, insider James A. Kirkland sold 7,200 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $251,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,157.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $209,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $152,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,461 shares of company stock worth $16,465,458 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble opened at $34.86 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $742.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.66 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.