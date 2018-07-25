Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Director Sells $1,644,600.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Director Lewis Hay III sold 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Capital One Financial traded down $0.04, reaching $98.92, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 2,055,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,980. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

