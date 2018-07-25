Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Director Sells $1,644,600.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Director Lewis Hay III sold 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Capital One Financial traded down $0.04, reaching $98.92, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 2,055,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,980. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.81.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
