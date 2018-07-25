Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on HCP (HCP)

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HCP (NYSE:HCP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCP. ValuEngine upgraded HCP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded HCP from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.54.

HCP traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. 25,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. HCP has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.26.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $479.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.86 million. HCP had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that HCP will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. bought 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in HCP by 13.5% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in HCP by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in HCP by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 91,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in HCP by 16.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

