Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apptio Inc (APTI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Apptio worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apptio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apptio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Apptio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apptio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apptio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apptio alerts:

Apptio traded up $1.63, hitting $38.64, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 10,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.08. Apptio Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $38.35.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.64 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. research analysts expect that Apptio Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apptio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apptio to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Apptio from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apptio from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apptio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

In other Apptio news, CMO Christopher Pick sold 17,966 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $575,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 30,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $958,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,065 shares of company stock worth $9,509,986 in the last ninety days. 24.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.