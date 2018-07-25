Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Given New GBX 287 Price Target at Numis Securities

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 284 ($3.76) to GBX 287 ($3.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 315 ($4.17) to GBX 335 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.57) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.31) to GBX 300 ($3.97) in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 374 ($4.95) to GBX 380 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.80 ($3.80).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC opened at GBX 287.10 ($3.80) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 251.90 ($3.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.10 ($4.32).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

