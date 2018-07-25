Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. FIG Partners restated a market-perform rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $437.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 131,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,167.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 816,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 109,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

