Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

KIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EuroPacific Canada started coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences opened at $13.15 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.11.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,246,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,326,942.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 845,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $8,029,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,737 in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,575.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

