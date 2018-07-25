CannaCoin (CCN) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One CannaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. CannaCoin has a market capitalization of $199,007.00 and approximately $655.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannaCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,182.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.05787860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $832.85 or 0.10173300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01054500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.01746410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00202245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.08 or 0.02724910 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00373639 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About CannaCoin

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theProof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,701,912 coins. CannaCoin’s official website is www.cannacoin.tech . The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

CannaCoin Coin Trading

CannaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

