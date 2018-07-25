Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of C$359.70 million during the quarter.

CFX opened at C$25.97 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$11.80 and a 52-week high of C$26.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.70.

In other news, Director John Russell Baird bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,580.00.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers. The company also supplies fiber products; and produces green energy.

