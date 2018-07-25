Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) PT Raised to C$266.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$260.00 to C$266.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the company a c$254.60 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a c$254.60 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$275.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a c$254.60 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$263.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway opened at C$249.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$189.57 and a 1-year high of C$257.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

