Canaccord Genuity Trims Roxgold (ROXG) Target Price to C$2.00

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROXG. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Roxgold opened at C$1.09 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Roxgold has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$1.44.

Roxgold Inc operates as a gold mining company. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 200 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

