Camping World (CWH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Camping World traded down $0.34, reaching $22.49, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,582. Camping World has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Camping World had a positive return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,961.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 111.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

