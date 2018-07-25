Calix Inc (CALX) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Calix were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 340.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 47,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calix opened at $7.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Calix Inc has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 139,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $889,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

