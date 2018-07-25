California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $953,000 Position in Cactus Inc (WHD)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $1,680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $17,564,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Cactus opened at $33.59 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cactus Inc has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.14 million. equities research analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

