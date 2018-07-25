California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $635,000 Position in FTS International Inc (FTSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTSI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FTS International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FTS International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

FTS International opened at $11.64 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.54. FTS International Inc has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $5.02. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. analysts anticipate that FTS International Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

