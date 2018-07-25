California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Stake in Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,238 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $735,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,880,293 shares of company stock worth $56,823,562. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 opened at $31.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.93. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 122.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. equities analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

