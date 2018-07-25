Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services traded down C$0.11, hitting C$5.25, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 282,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,663. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$8.35.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “c$5.74” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Simmons decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.55.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.