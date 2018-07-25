Busey Trust CO Has $8.46 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Busey Trust CO grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 125.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 126.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar opened at $137.97 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.80 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.51.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Calhoun bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.37 per share, with a total value of $776,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,989.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

