Bunge Ltd (BG) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $4,035,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $1,884,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bunge by 486.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $289,776.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BG opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Bunge’s payout ratio is 94.85%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

