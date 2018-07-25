Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Builders FirstSource opened at $17.35 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $683,580.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,386.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,010,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

