Btb Reit (BTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

TSE:BTB traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,613. Btb Reit has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$4.93.

Get Btb Reit alerts:

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Btb Reit had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of C$21.44 million for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Btb Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btb Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.