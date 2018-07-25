Brunswick Co. (BC) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Brunswick by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 472,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 819,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick opened at $66.47 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Schwabero sold 16,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,033,287.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $912,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,988,288. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.