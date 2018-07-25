Brown-Forman Corp (BF/B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BF/B shares. Morgan Stanley raised Brown-Forman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Brown-Forman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th.

About Brown-Forman

