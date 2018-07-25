Brown & Brown (BRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,032,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254,736 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,117,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 112.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,850,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 97.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,495,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,365 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,088,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

