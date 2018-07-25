Brookfield Real Estate Services (BRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of Brookfield Real Estate Services opened at C$19.23 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Brookfield Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$15.65 and a 12-month high of C$20.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is a boost from Brookfield Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

About Brookfield Real Estate Services

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc provides information and services to REALTORS and residential real estate brokers in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Johnston & Daniel, and Via Capitale Real Estate Network brands.

