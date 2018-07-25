Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BPY. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price target on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Brookfield Property Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.39 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Brookfield Property Partners opened at $20.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 30.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,624,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

