Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lonestar Resources US Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Lonestar Resources US in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann expects that the energy company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 51.60%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LONE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Lonestar Resources US to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US opened at $9.55 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $247.35 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director John H. Murray purchased 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $67,085.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

