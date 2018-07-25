Brokerages Set SafeCharge International Group Ltd (SCH) Price Target at $368.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 368 ($4.87).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SafeCharge International Group in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.96) price objective for the company.

SafeCharge International Group opened at GBX 329.93 ($4.37) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. SafeCharge International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 212.75 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 318 ($4.21).

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

