Brokerages Set Rheinmetall AG (RHM) Price Target at $120.47

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €120.47 ($141.73).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cfra set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

RHM stock traded down €1.70 ($2.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €99.00 ($116.47). 256,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €71.11 ($83.66) and a 1-year high of €116.80 ($137.41).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

