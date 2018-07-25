Brokerages Set Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) PT at $22.52

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.52.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 target price on Nexa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 4,503.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 277,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $676.19 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 5.78%. equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

