Brokerages Set Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Target Price at $78.00

Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Bolt sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $236,998.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,557.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Declan Smyth sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $541,288.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,336. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer opened at $72.55 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Integer has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.97 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.28%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

