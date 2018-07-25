Brokerages Set Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Price Target at $46.25

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Sandler O’Neill set a $46.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 3,978 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $179,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,439,000 after buying an additional 359,911 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,533,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,630,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,278,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWB traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $46.03.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.