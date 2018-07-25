Brokerages Set Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Target Price at $170.17

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beigene in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Maxim Group set a $200.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Beigene in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.66. 13,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,620. Beigene has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Beigene will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $418,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,716,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 48.2% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 564,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,767,000 after purchasing an additional 183,503 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

