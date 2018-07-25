Brokerages Set American Tower Corp (AMT) Target Price at $158.58

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.23.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower traded up $0.90, hitting $142.47, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 83,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,980. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Tower has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $5,942,041.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,253,955.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,529 shares of company stock worth $18,287,354. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.