Brokerages Set $11.50 Price Target for RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (RXII)

Shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.59) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RXi Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get RXi Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RXII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RXII stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,100. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.20. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that RXi Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.