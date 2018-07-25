Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) to Announce $4.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.81. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $3.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $17.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $17.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $933.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $341.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded TransDigm Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.29.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.78, for a total transaction of $1,618,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $4,296,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,100 shares of company stock valued at $25,705,076. Corporate insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 5,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $363.66 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $368.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

