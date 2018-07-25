Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (RAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Rite Aid had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.35 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Shares of Rite Aid traded up $0.07, reaching $1.89, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,881,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,979,652. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,102,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 758,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,490,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2,989.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,702,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,647,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

