Brokerages Expect Pulmatrix Inc (PULM) to Post ($0.19) EPS

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pulmatrix an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pulmatrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Pulmatrix opened at $0.49 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmatrix stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,087,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.70% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

