Brokerages Expect Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maxwell Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Maxwell Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxwell Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxwell Technologies.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

MXWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxwell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxwell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Maxwell Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,015,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Maxwell Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Maxwell Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 340,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Maxwell Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxwell Technologies traded down $0.02, hitting $4.85, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,173. The company has a market cap of $187.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxwell Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

