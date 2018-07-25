Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. Exelixis had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $212.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $1,346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,849,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,460,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelixis traded up $0.20, reaching $21.06, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 60,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,191. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

