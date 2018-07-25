Brokerages Expect China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) to Post $1.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) will announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for China Petroleum & Chemical’s earnings. China Petroleum & Chemical reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow China Petroleum & Chemical.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.17 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Nomura raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after acquiring an additional 171,542 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 65,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at $921,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 515.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at $895,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.