Brokerages Anticipate Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 222.73%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.94 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on OZM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of OZM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,695. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 155,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

