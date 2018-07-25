Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $6,897,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,819,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $53.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial opened at $42.55 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.