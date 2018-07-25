Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Announces Earnings Results

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of Bridgepoint Education traded up $0.08, hitting $8.09, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 215,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,421. Bridgepoint Education has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

