BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News headlines about BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BP Midstream Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5582540771404 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,106. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.43. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 509.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPMP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

