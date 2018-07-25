Boston Scientific (BSX) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-9% to $9.80-9.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.82 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.33-0.35 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.30.
Shares of Boston Scientific traded up $0.61, hitting $34.18, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 697,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,492. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,269.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $6,377,305. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
