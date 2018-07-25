Boston Scientific (BSX) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-9% to $9.80-9.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.82 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.33-0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of Boston Scientific traded up $0.61, hitting $34.18, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 697,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,492. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,269.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $6,377,305. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

