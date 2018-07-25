Boston Advisors LLC Trims Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.90.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $1,087,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,500. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

