Boston Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Sunday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $215,450.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $691,566.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James Lok sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $661,460.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,754 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOGM opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $99.45 and a 1-year high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.43 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

